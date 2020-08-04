Milwaukee man allegedly threatens deputy over ticket after I-94 traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man allegedly threatened a police deputy over a ticket after being pulled over early Monday night on Interstate 94.

Love-Devon Davenport, 19, is charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an deputy, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Monday, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-94 on the median wall with emergency lights on. As the deputy finished issuing citations, a passing vehicle had to swerve back after attempting to merge as a gray Pontiac traveling in the lane did not slow down or make any attempts to move over into the other lane.

The deputy caught up to the offending vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Davenport, and informed him of the reason of the stop. Davenport said he didn’t know what the law was regarding a squad car with the lights on, but he was issued a citation for failure to change lanes for an emergency vehicle.