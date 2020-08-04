Milwaukee man allegedly threatens deputy over ticket after I-94 traffic stop

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man allegedly threatened a police deputy over a ticket after being pulled over early Monday night on Interstate 94.
Love-Devon Davenport, 19, is charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an deputy, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Monday, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-94 on the median wall with emergency lights on. As the deputy finished issuing citations, a passing vehicle had to swerve back after attempting to merge as a gray Pontiac traveling in the lane did not slow down or make any attempts to move over into the other lane.
The deputy caught up to the offending vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Davenport, and informed him of the reason of the stop. Davenport said he didn’t know what the law was regarding a squad car with the lights on, but he was issued a citation for failure to change lanes for an emergency vehicle.
The deputy said he tried to explain the reason for the citation, but Davenport reportedly immediately became belligerent and started swearing at the deputy. He asked the deputy if he was giving him a “expletive ticket” and if he was “expletive serious.” The deputy tried to further explain the ticket but reported that he could not get a word in. He handed Davenport the ticket and Davenport aggressively slapped the ticket out of the deputy’s hand. The deputy advised Davenport to calm down or he would be arrested, but Davenport reportedly would not.
The deputy then told Davenport he was free to leave and backed away from the car in an attempt to defuse the situation. Davenport then reportedly got partially in the passenger seat and continued to swear multiple times at the deputy. He then opened the door to his vehicle and the deputy called for another squad to assist.
Davenport exited his vehicle and the deputy gave him multiple orders to get back in the vehicle and leave but he refused. He allegedly began threatening the deputy with assault. He then reportedly threatened “watch your back (expletive).”
After another deputy arrived on scene, Davenport was told he was no longer free to leave due to his behavior. As the deputies approached Davenport, he reportedly began yelling not to touch him. He was advised three times to put his hands behind his back but he would not comply. The deputies then secured Davenport up against the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.
A status conference for Davenport’s case is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenneth M Blackman
Kenneth M Blackman, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, stalking resulting in bodily harm, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer.
David A Clark
David A Clark, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass.
Kristina R Corrie
Kristina R Corrie, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Love-Devon Davenport
Love-Devon Davenport, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sammy L Noble
Sammy L Noble, Franksville, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Matthew J Smith
Matthew J Smith, 3900 block of Western Way, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy B Long
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy B Long, Neenah, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
