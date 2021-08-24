 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man allegedly threatened to kill the officers arresting him
Milwaukee man allegedly threatened to kill the officers arresting him

WIND LAKE — A Milwaukee man allegedly threatened to kill the officers arresting him.

Justin D. Lindberg, 34, was charged with five felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, while Lindberg was being arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance in the 7900 block of South Loomis Road, he reportedly said to the officers "I'm going to murder all you (homophobic slur)!" He had hit and kicked the squad door and caused a dent to one of the doors.

Justin Lindberg

Lindberg

While officers were conducting a traffic stop on a possibly impaired driver, Lindberg got out of the car and was repeatedly told to get back in the car. After refusing, he was placed under arrest and allegedly began getting violent and argumentative. He was put in leg restraints and a spit hood was put on him after he tried to spit on the officers.

When taken to the jail, he reportedly continued to make threats to fight the officers if he ever saw them in Milwaukee. He allegedly said he would invite them to a party with him where he would shoot them in the face. During the transport, he allegedly yelled to passing motorists that he was being raped, murdered and the officers were racist white people. At the hospital, he requested the handcuffs be removed so he could fight the officers and "whoop their fat (expletive)."

Lindberg was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

