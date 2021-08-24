WIND LAKE — A Milwaukee man allegedly threatened to kill the officers arresting him.

Justin D. Lindberg, 34, was charged with five felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, while Lindberg was being arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance in the 7900 block of South Loomis Road, he reportedly said to the officers "I'm going to murder all you (homophobic slur)!" He had hit and kicked the squad door and caused a dent to one of the doors.

While officers were conducting a traffic stop on a possibly impaired driver, Lindberg got out of the car and was repeatedly told to get back in the car. After refusing, he was placed under arrest and allegedly began getting violent and argumentative. He was put in leg restraints and a spit hood was put on him after he tried to spit on the officers.