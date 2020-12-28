 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee man allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electronics from Menards
0 comments

Milwaukee man allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electronics from Menards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Milwaukee man allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electronics from Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave.

Steven L. Balistreri, 39, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, an officer was sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a shoplifting.

Steven Balistreri

Balistreri

Upon arrival, the officer met with the store manager who showed the officer print outs of a void receipt, product information on the stolen items and images of Balistreri. The manager then explained that Balistreri placed a pack of toilet paper in a shopping cart to block the view of the items in it which included:

  • A Swann four camera wired security kit worth $379.99
  • A Swann 1 Terabyte DVR kit worth $379.99
  • A Swann HD Floodlight Security camera kit worth $179.99
  • A Swann spotlight security camera kit worth $119.99

He then walked out of the store without the cart before returning later and leaving the store with the cart while the front desk employee was busy with a customer.

Balistreri was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News