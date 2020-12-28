BURLINGTON — A Milwaukee man allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electronics from Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave.
Steven L. Balistreri, 39, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, an officer was sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a shoplifting.
Upon arrival, the officer met with the store manager who showed the officer print outs of a void receipt, product information on the stolen items and images of Balistreri. The manager then explained that Balistreri placed a pack of toilet paper in a shopping cart to block the view of the items in it which included:
- A Swann four camera wired security kit worth $379.99
- A Swann 1 Terabyte DVR kit worth $379.99
- A Swann HD Floodlight Security camera kit worth $179.99
- A Swann spotlight security camera kit worth $119.99
He then walked out of the store without the cart before returning later and leaving the store with the cart while the front desk employee was busy with a customer.
Balistreri was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven L Balistreri
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Clifford A Friederich
Clifford A Friederich, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kayla L Jandl
Kayla L Jandl, 1100 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 1200 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charity D Genoe
Charity D Genoe, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deangelo V Herron
Deangelo V Herron, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Cody A Sobbe
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donny D Williams
Donny D Williams, 2300 block of Loni Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.