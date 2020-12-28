BURLINGTON — A Milwaukee man allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electronics from Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave.

Steven L. Balistreri, 39, was charged with felony counts of retail theft between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, an officer was sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a shoplifting.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the store manager who showed the officer print outs of a void receipt, product information on the stolen items and images of Balistreri. The manager then explained that Balistreri placed a pack of toilet paper in a shopping cart to block the view of the items in it which included:

A Swann four camera wired security kit worth $379.99

A Swann 1 Terabyte DVR kit worth $379.99

A Swann HD Floodlight Security camera kit worth $179.99

A Swann spotlight security camera kit worth $119.99

He then walked out of the store without the cart before returning later and leaving the store with the cart while the front desk employee was busy with a customer.