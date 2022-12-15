Milwaukee man allegedly stole a drone and a laptop from Best Buy in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man allegedly stole a drone and a laptop from Best Buy in Racine County.

John C. Molina, 33, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the Best Buy, 2710 Green Bay Road, for a man leaving without paying for a laptop and drone.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with employees with one of them saying she helped Molina by the mobile checkout area. He said he wanted an Apple Macbook laptop and a drone. When she was processing the transaction, his card declined. He then became nervous and told her that he was uncomfortable with her doing the transaction and that if she was going to take his information then he was going to take the merchandise. He then put the items in a bag and went to the exit area.

A manager then spoke with Molina and he said that he believed the employee was trying to take his information. The manager tried to mediate the situation, but then Molina said he was going to take the merchandise and left. He then got into a vehicle and the police were called. Molina took a DJ Mini Chrome 3 drone worth $909.99 and a 14.2 inch Apple Macbook worth $1,999. The total amount was $2,908.99.

While detaining Molina, officers learned he had a revoked driver's license due to a previous OWI conviction that occurred on March 11, 2019.

Molina was given a $750 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

