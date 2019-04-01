RACINE — A Milwaukee man is facing charges after reportedly stabbing another man during a fight Friday over a video game system.
Kywhane M. Nash, 29, is charged with second-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the area near 17th and Villa streets for a report of a loud dispute.
When an officer arrived, a man later identified as Nash observed walking down Villa Street, followed by two females who were yelling at him. One of the females said Nash had just stabbed her “baby’s daddy.” Nash was then taken into custody.
Officers then spoke with the victim, who said he and Nash were arguing over a video game system that Nash had taken. The two had set up a time to fight. When the two met and began fist-fighting, the victim said Nash suddenly stabbed him in the leg.
A witness corroborated the victim’s story and said Nash ran to the back of the house and threw the knife away.
As of Monday night, Nash remained in custody at the County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
