Milwaukee man allegedly sold heroin across the street from a Racine elementary school

RACINE — A Milwaukee man reportedly sold heroin across the street from Janes Elementary School.
Dominic Anderson, 29, faces three charges for manufacture/delivery of fewer than three grams of heroin and two charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
In August 2018, Anderson met with a confidential informant in his vehicle and delivered 1.5 grams worth of heroin across the street from Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin Ave.
Two months later, he met with another confidential informant on the 1700 block of Ninth Street and delivered another 1.5 grams of heroin, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
A third drug deal allegedly occurred on in March 2019, when Anderson sold 1.6 grams of heroin on the 1300 block of Chatham Street.
Anderson also has a possession of narcotic drugs conviction in Milwaukee dating back to September 2016.
Court records show that Anderson appeared in court on Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20. His cash bond was set at $5,000. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chauncy M Allen
Chauncy M Allen, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, vehicle operator fell/elude officer causing damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Dominic T Anderson
Dominic T Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school bus, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Dajenay K Branom
Dajenay K Branom, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Megan Kara Leena Cole
Megan Kara Leena Cole, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Veia T Crockett
Veia T Crockett, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Justin L Dandurand
Justin L Dandurand, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Nathan T Gray
Nathan T Gray, 2800 block of Sharon Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Alan M Hay
Alan M Hay, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Gavin W Moore
Gavin W Moore, 5100 block of 328th Avenue, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, disorderly conduct.
Yarnell I Moten
Yarnell I Moten, 900 block of Eighteenth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.
Jason M Seyferth
Jason M Seyferth, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Leanthony T Smith
Leanthony T Smith, 5000 block of 17th Avenue Upper, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Anthony L Charles
Anthony L Charles, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevaya T Hill
Trevaya T Hill, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Melissa A Holewinski
Melissa A Holewinski, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Michael D Jordan
Michael D Jordan, 1400 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brian L Phillips
Brian L Phillips, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.