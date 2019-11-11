Milwaukee man allegedly sold heroin across the street from a Racine elementary school

RACINE — A Milwaukee man reportedly sold heroin across the street from Janes Elementary School.

Dominic Anderson, 29, faces three charges for manufacture/delivery of fewer than three grams of heroin and two charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

In August 2018, Anderson met with a confidential informant in his vehicle and delivered 1.5 grams worth of heroin across the street from Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin Ave.

Two months later, he met with another confidential informant on the 1700 block of Ninth Street and delivered another 1.5 grams of heroin, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

A third drug deal allegedly occurred on in March 2019, when Anderson sold 1.6 grams of heroin on the 1300 block of Chatham Street.

Anderson also has a possession of narcotic drugs conviction in Milwaukee dating back to September 2016.

Court records show that Anderson appeared in court on Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20. His cash bond was set at $5,000. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.

