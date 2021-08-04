Milwaukee man allegedly reached 110 mph in police chase, had marijuana on him

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase, nearly caused a car crash and had marijuana on him.
Jamond D. Rogers, 22, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy saw a car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on Interstate 94 just north of Highway KR. The car was rapidly passing other cars and changing lanes.
As the deputy got a few car lengths behind it, the car made a sudden movement into the middle lane and nearly caused a collision. The deputy turned on the siren lights; the car then made another sudden lane change and sped up to about 104 mph. This turn almost caused a semi to collide with a smaller car. The car continued at speeds of about 110 mph.
Eventually, the car pulled over and the driver was identified as Rogers. The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and searched the car. A substance was found that later tested positive for THC.
Rogers was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 4
Today's mugshots: Aug. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven A Jedkins
Steven A Jedkins, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamond D Rogers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamond D Rogers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Anthony E Smith
Anthony E Smith, 1400 block of 70th Street, Kenosha, false imprisonment, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deserez A Turner
Deserez A Turner 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Kadi Lynn Edwards
Kadi Lynn Edwards, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.