Milwaukee man allegedly ransacked woman's home, threatened her over the phone

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man allegedly ransacked a woman’s home and threatened her over the phone.

Patrick A. Mays, 24, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment, theft and criminal trespass.

According to criminal complaints:

On June 23, officers were sent to a house on the 1300 block of Oakes Road for a report of property damage.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to a woman who said that she and Mays got into a verbal argument over a relative borrowing his belt.

He then came into the house to look for the belt and then walked back outside. The woman then locked the door, and he threw a brick through a living room window. He then said “If anything happens, I’m coming to your house and breaking all your windows.”

On July 3, officers again responded to the woman’s house for Mays banging on her door. They spoke to Mays who said he was there to gather his belongings. The officers retrieved his items and told him he needed to leave the residence and not return.