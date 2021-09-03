 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man allegedly ransacked woman's home, threatened her over the phone
Milwaukee man allegedly ransacked woman's home, threatened her over the phone

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man allegedly ransacked a woman’s home and threatened her over the phone.

Patrick Mays

Mays

Patrick A. Mays, 24, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment, theft and criminal trespass.

According to criminal complaints:

On June 23, officers were sent to a house on the 1300 block of Oakes Road for a report of property damage.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to a woman who said that she and Mays got into a verbal argument over a relative borrowing his belt.

He then came into the house to look for the belt and then walked back outside. The woman then locked the door, and he threw a brick through a living room window. He then said “If anything happens, I’m coming to your house and breaking all your windows.”

On July 3, officers again responded to the woman’s house for Mays banging on her door. They spoke to Mays who said he was there to gather his belongings. The officers retrieved his items and told him he needed to leave the residence and not return.

Later that day, the woman said Mays was threatening her over the phone, saying he would return to “break your face.” He also broke her sliding glass door and made sexual threats about her daughter, who is under the age of 4.

On July 26, officers returned to the house because Mays had ransacked it, stealing clothes and shoes from the woman and damaging her home. She had officers listen to a recorded phone call where Mays said “Go turn off your water. Go fix your house. You got nothing. I got everything. You ain’t gonna get back (expletive).” She told officers a majority of her clothing had been stolen and many household items had been damaged including her TVs and her mattress.

Mays was given $30,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 and a status conference is set for Nov. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

