Milwaukee man allegedly led police on 3-mile chase, reached speeds over 120 mph

RACINE — A Milwaukee man with marijuana in his vehicle led police on a 3- mile chase while reaching speeds of more than 120 mph, police allege.
Kelvin Robles, 19, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car traveling at 121 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94. The car used all four lanes to overtake other cars before being slowed by traffic congestion. The deputy then turned on his siren; the car moved to the left lane and accelerated to 104 mph before coming to a stop near the median in the emergency lane after driving about 3 miles.
The deputies ordered Robles out of the car and detained him. A search of the car reportedly uncovered several packs of cigarillos, both opened and unopened, and marijuana on the floor. A vape cartridge was found, reportedly containing THC.
Robles was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Sergio Anthony Velasquez
Sergio (aka Suave) Anthony Velasquez, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Jason A Visor
Jason A Visor, Madison, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kylin D Banks Shaw
Kylin D Banks Shaw, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Jacob E Brown
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Phillip N Canady
Phillip N Canady, 900 block of Wolff Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Solomon O Correa
Solomon O Correa, 400 block of English Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
David Earl Montgomery
David Earl Montgomery, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Troy Muniz
Troy Muniz, 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L Boyd
Joseph L Boyd, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property.
Shanta L Hagan
Shanta L Hagan, 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, misdemeanor batter (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Jeremy D Johnson
Jeremy D Johnson, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Lintrell D Myles
Lintrell D Myles, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelvin Robles
Kelvin Robles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Aileen Ruisch
Heather Aileen Ruisch, 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
David J Steidl
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David J Steidl, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, attempt battery to a nurse.