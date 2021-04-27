 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man allegedly led police on 3-mile chase, reached speeds over 120 mph
RACINE — A Milwaukee man with marijuana in his vehicle led police on a 3- mile chase while reaching speeds of more than 120 mph, police allege.

Kelvin Robles, 19, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car traveling at 121 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94. The car used all four lanes to overtake other cars before being slowed by traffic congestion. The deputy then turned on his siren; the car moved to the left lane and accelerated to 104 mph before coming to a stop near the median in the emergency lane after driving about 3 miles.

Kelvin Robles

Robles

The deputies ordered Robles out of the car and detained him. A search of the car reportedly uncovered several packs of cigarillos, both opened and unopened, and marijuana on the floor. A vape cartridge was found, reportedly containing THC.

Robles was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

