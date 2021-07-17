 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man, allegedly high on heroin, nearly struck another car
Milwaukee man, allegedly high on heroin, nearly struck another car

KENOSHA — A Milwaukee man nearly struck another car while allegedly high on heroin, and reportedly claimed the drugs he had taken made him feel “like he was in another realm of life.”

Eric C. Goodman, 43, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Blazer on the southbound I41/91 in Kenosha.

The deputy was searching the car due to a witness who said that it was swerving across three lanes of traffic and nearly struck another vehicle.

Goodman

The driver of the car was identified as Goodman; he was sweating profusely with his eyes glossy red and pupils pinpointed. He said he didn’t have a medical condition, didn’t drink and didn’t use drugs. A search of his car found two white, rock-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine with a presence of Fentanyl in his wallet. On his credit/debit cards there was cocaine residue.

After being arrested, Goodman admitted to taking heroin earlier that day. He said he liked the high he got from the drugs and that they made him feel like he was “in another realm of life.”

Goodman was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

