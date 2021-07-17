Milwaukee man, allegedly high on heroin, nearly struck another car

KENOSHA — A Milwaukee man nearly struck another car while allegedly high on heroin, and reportedly claimed the drugs he had taken made him feel “like he was in another realm of life.”
Eric C. Goodman, 43, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Blazer on the southbound I41/91 in Kenosha.
The deputy was searching the car due to a witness who said that it was swerving across three lanes of traffic and nearly struck another vehicle.
The driver of the car was identified as Goodman; he was sweating profusely with his eyes glossy red and pupils pinpointed. He said he didn’t have a medical condition, didn’t drink and didn’t use drugs. A search of his car found two white, rock-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine with a presence of Fentanyl in his wallet. On his credit/debit cards there was cocaine residue.
After being arrested, Goodman admitted to taking heroin earlier that day. He said he liked the high he got from the drugs and that they made him feel like he was “in another realm of life.”
Goodman was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 15
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alexander J Katrichis
Alexander J Katrichis, 800 block of Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of STH 31, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jermaine L Usher
Jermaine L Usher, Waukegan, Illinois, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lamont B Kent
Lamont B Kent, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Latricia B Nesbitt
Latricia B Nesbitt, Waukegan, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Julian T Roy
Julian T Roy, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Charles D Anderson
Charles (aka X Demont Note) D Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Eric C Goodman
Eric C Goodman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.