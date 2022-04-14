Milwaukee man allegedly had cocaine, heroin; was 3 times over legal BAC when arrested in Racine County

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly had cocaine and heroin on him when he was arrested in Racine County for driving with his blood-alcohol concentration being triple the legal limit.

Laroi A. Bryant, 32, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was patrolling Interstate 94 when he saw a black Lexus sedan swerving as it approached Highway K. It swerved several more times and the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Bryant, and noticed he had slow, slurred speech and had trouble searching through his vehicle for his insurance and driver’s license. He had very slow movements and would stop at times, seemingly forgetting what he was doing, the deputy said. He said the reason he was swerving was because his car’s alignment was off, but he changed his story during the conversation.

Bryant submitted a personal breath test and it had a result of 0.275, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08. He was placed under arrest, and a search found a baggie with 0.4 grams of cocaine and a baggie with 3.8 grams of heroin in his hoodie pocket.

Bryant was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

