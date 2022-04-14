Milwaukee man allegedly had cocaine, heroin; was 3 times over legal BAC when arrested in Racine County

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly had cocaine and heroin on him when he was arrested in Racine County for driving with his blood-alcohol concentration being triple the legal limit.
Laroi A. Bryant, 32, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was patrolling Interstate 94 when he saw a black Lexus sedan swerving as it approached Highway K. It swerved several more times and the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Bryant, and noticed he had slow, slurred speech and had trouble searching through his vehicle for his insurance and driver’s license. He had very slow movements and would stop at times, seemingly forgetting what he was doing, the deputy said. He said the reason he was swerving was because his car’s alignment was off, but he changed his story during the conversation.
Bryant submitted a personal breath test and it had a result of 0.275, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08. He was placed under arrest, and a search found a baggie with 0.4 grams of cocaine and a baggie with 3.8 grams of heroin in his hoodie pocket.
Bryant was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 13, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle A. Roushia
Kyle A. Roushia, 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Mitchell Ray Simmons
Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kinte K. Scott
Kinte K. Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, escape, felony bail jumping.
Jason Andujar
Jason Andujar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Laroi A. Bryant
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laroi A. Bryant, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicole S. Gossett
Nicole S. Gossett, 2800 block of 29th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel J. Henigan
Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).