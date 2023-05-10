RACINE — A Milwaukee man is facing multiple felony charges after 7.5 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were allegedly found in the trunk of a vehicle.

Christopher W. Taper, 40, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/distribute between 2,500-10,000 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop and reported an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle he smelled as he was talking to the vehicle’s occupants through the passenger side window.

The complaint said the deputy searched the vehicle and patted down the front seat passenger, identified as Taper. The deputy reportedly found a pill bottle in Taper’s pants that contained 42 multicolored pills and 12 broken pieces of pills.

The report said Taper allegedly claimed the pills, which tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, were ecstasy. It also stated Taper collapsed while being taken to a squad vehicle, was given a dose of Narcan, and then was taken to a hospital.

According to the complaint, the deputy found a bag of marijuana and four cell phones in the vehicle’s glove compartment and six vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana in the trunk.

The total weight of the marijuana was reportedly 3,404.1 grams, or around 7.5 pounds.

The driver reportedly told the deputy that Taper said if she let him use her car, he would buy her a pair of shoes and give her some money. She said Taper drove her car from Milwaukee to Chicago.

According to the complaint, the woman claimed that neither she nor the other passenger, who was in the back seat at the time of the traffic stop, knew there was marijuana in the car.

The complaint said the deputy later spoke to Taper at the hospital, who allegedly said he took 1.5 pills of ecstasy.

The complaint said Taper did not provide any details about the trip to Chicago or the marijuana in the trunk.

When Taper was asked if the deputy could search his phones, Taper reportedly did not want to speak anymore.

Taper was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

