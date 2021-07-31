Milwaukee man allegedly exposed himself to minors on Monument Square

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly exposed himself to minors at Monument Square.
Jimmy D. Ware, 42, was charged with two felony counts of exposing genitals, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to Monument Square for a report of a man exposing himself to minors.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to two people who said they noticed a man staring at them and following them. The man, later identified as Ware, had his pants down and was exposing himself. They then ran into a nearby store to call the police and he continued to follow them. An officer tried to speak to Ware and all he said was: “I’ll do the time.”
Ware has an adjourned initial appearance set for Aug. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
