 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee man allegedly exposed himself to minors on Monument Square
0 Comments

Milwaukee man allegedly exposed himself to minors on Monument Square

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly exposed himself to minors at Monument Square.

Jimmy D. Ware, 42, was charged with two felony counts of exposing genitals, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to Monument Square for a report of a man exposing himself to minors.

Jimmy Ware

Ware

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to two people who said they noticed a man staring at them and following them. The man, later identified as Ware, had his pants down and was exposing himself. They then ran into a nearby store to call the police and he continued to follow them. An officer tried to speak to Ware and all he said was: “I’ll do the time.”

Ware has an adjourned initial appearance set for Aug. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

The Senate will vote Friday to move ahead with a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill which includes a plan to raise $28 billion ​from collecting a tax on crypto transactions over $10,000. "The Hash" hosts discuss the potential impact and implications.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News