Milwaukee man allegedly crashed into two cars while driving more than 120 mph

A witness said that Garcia was drinking heavily before leaving Quarry Lake where he was spending time with family and friends. She said that he also had two children, one under the age of 12 and the other under the age of 6, in his car. He pulled over to switch them into her car because he said he was intoxicated. He then drove off and reportedly got into the accident. Officers later found an empty bottle of Hennessy in Garcia’s car.

One of the victims had two other passengers in her car at the time of the crash. She had a contusion to her left hip, one of the passengers had whiplash and an injury to the neck and the other had a strained neck muscle. The other victim’s car had flipped forward due to the crash. She suffered a fracture to her C6 vertebrae, had blood pooled in her spinal cord and had torn ligaments in her neck.

Garcia was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

