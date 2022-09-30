Milwaukee man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman and her child in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of strangling and assaulting a woman and her child.
Dakarius C. Cousins, 27, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and physical abuse of a child, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue for civil trouble.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman and her daughter who was under the age of 6. The mother had injuries to her face, and the daughter had cuts that were bleeding and needed to be medically glued shut.
The mother said Cousins had assaulted her and fled.
Cousins was found in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Byrd Ave. and was detained.
People are also reading…
Cousins was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Melissa Ann Carlson
Melissa Ann Carlson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cody Alan Bartnick
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cody Alan Bartnick, 3100 block of Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Dakarius C. Cousins
Dakarius C. Cousins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jill T. Fennell
Jill T. Fennell 1500 block of North Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Delondon M. Malone
Delondon (aka Martell Right) M. Malone, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony J. Monfeli
Anthony J. Monfeli, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place.