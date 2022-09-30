 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman and her child in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of strangling and assaulting a woman and her child.

Dakarius Cousins

Dakarius C. Cousins, 27, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and physical abuse of a child, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue for civil trouble.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman and her daughter who was under the age of 6. The mother had injuries to her face, and the daughter had cuts that were bleeding and needed to be medically glued shut.

The mother said Cousins had assaulted her and fled.

Cousins was found in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Byrd Ave. and was detained.

Cousins was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

