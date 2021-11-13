Milwaukee man accused of stealing a gun and having multiple drugs on him

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man has been accused of stealing a gun in Caledonia and having multiple drugs on him.

Lucas M. Covington, 35, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and operating without a license.

According to criminal complaints:

At 11:42 p.m. on June 19, an officer was sent to a residence on Domanik Drive for a theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Covington was at her house on June 17 to pick up some items. He then took her gun, ammunition, two large magazines and a gun clearing kit. He denied taking the gun, but messages between him and the woman showed him saying "You can have your gun," and never returning it.

While an officer was on patrol at Highway H they noticed a car fail to stop at the stop sign and conducted a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver, Covington, and learned that he has never been issued a driver's license.

Another officer smelled marijuana and noticed open alcohol and ammunition in the car. He was searched an a marijuana blunt weighing 0.3 grams was found in his left jacket pocket, a small cut bag of THC weighing 2.1 grams was in his left jeans pocket and a black canister fell out of his right pant leg. The container had 47 MDMA pills weighing 21 grams and 1.8 grams of cocaine. Two scales and a grinder were found in the car.

Covington was given $2,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

