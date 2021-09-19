Milwaukee man accused of robbing a Pilot Truck Stop and Speedway on same night

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man has been accused of robbing a Pilot Truck Stop and Speedway on the same night.
Norman A. Danowski, 33, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with threat of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to the Pilot Truck Stop at 13712 Northwestern Ave. for a robbery. It was advised a man, later identified as Danowski, threatened to use a knife on the cashier and was seen leaving on a bike.
The cashier said that he approached her and pointed the knife at her while telling her to open the register. He told her to get a bag and put money in it but she fled the store instead. The shift manager saw Danowski leaving east on a bike. It was determined that $1,015.06 had been stolen.
At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Speedway at 4960 Douglas Ave. for an armed robbery. An employee said that he was speaking to another customer when Danowski entered and grabbed a doughnut. The employee asked him which register he would help him at, and then Danowski demanded he empty the cash register. He was displaying a knife and pointed it towards him.
A traffic stop was conducted on a car that was driven by Danowski and several items were recovered from the car including over $2,000 in cash.
Danowski was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 16
Today's mugshots: Sept. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Norman A Danowski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Norman A Danowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery with threat of force.
Jacob Daniel Kent
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob Daniel Kent, 6700 block of Brooks Court, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of burglarious tools (use of a dangerous weapon).
Christopher M Moore
Christopher (aka Jackpot) M Moore, 2000 block of Golf Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Damarrion M Rockette
Damarrion M Rockette, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Dartavis L Shelton
Dartavis L Shelton, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J Broudreau
Daniel J Broudreau, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (hate crime).
Timothy G Kimbrough
Timothy G Kimbrough, 4700 block of Alcyn Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fayzell Mosley Sr.
Fayzell Mosley Sr., 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamyron L Connerly
Jamyron L Connerly, Jayess, Mississippi, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).