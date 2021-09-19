Milwaukee man accused of robbing a Pilot Truck Stop and Speedway on same night

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man has been accused of robbing a Pilot Truck Stop and Speedway on the same night.

Norman A. Danowski, 33, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with threat of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to the Pilot Truck Stop at 13712 Northwestern Ave. for a robbery. It was advised a man, later identified as Danowski, threatened to use a knife on the cashier and was seen leaving on a bike.

The cashier said that he approached her and pointed the knife at her while telling her to open the register. He told her to get a bag and put money in it but she fled the store instead. The shift manager saw Danowski leaving east on a bike. It was determined that $1,015.06 had been stolen.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Speedway at 4960 Douglas Ave. for an armed robbery. An employee said that he was speaking to another customer when Danowski entered and grabbed a doughnut. The employee asked him which register he would help him at, and then Danowski demanded he empty the cash register. He was displaying a knife and pointed it towards him.