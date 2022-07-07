Milwaukee man accused of multiple burglaries along Douglas Avenue, causing thousands in damages

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man has been accused of multiple burglaries in the course of a single night last week and causing thousands of dollars worth in damages.

Daniel S. Chenoweth, 38, was charged with four felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two felony counts of criminal damage to property, a felony count of theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft, and misdemeanor counts of attempt entry into a locked coin box, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between July 1-2, officers with the Caledonia Police Department investigated incidents involving various businesses in Caledonia.

At 1:52 a.m. on July 2, officers were sent to Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House at 4301 Douglas Ave. for a window that had been shattered by a vehicle rim. Officers saw a man on a purple bike using a rock to smash out a cash drawer. The man fled from officers before being taken into custody. He was identified as Chenoweth. The business suffered a broken window, a broken cash drawer and other cash drawers were missing. The damages were around $2,500. The rim used to break the window was stolen from a snowplow.

In Chenoweth’s flightpath was a backpack that had multiple laptops, tablets, cameras, 11.2 grams of marijuana and a pipe. There was also a laptop bag with two laptops.

At 7:11 a.m., officers were sent to Wiscon Products at 5022 Douglas Ave. for a burglary. A window was smashed out and a truck parked on the property had a window smashed out. An anchor from a boat parked nearby was used to break into the business. Four laptops, an iPad and a tablet were stolen. The estimated value was around $15,000.

At 7:27 a.m., officers were sent to RestoreMore Inc., 5757 Douglas Ave., for a burglary. A window with an air-conditioning unit had been pushed in, and the owner said the tool boxes had been rummaged through but nothing was stolen. Surveillance video showed it was Chenoweth.

At 8:25 a.m., officers were sent to the US Post Office at 2635 Four Mile Road for damage to vehicles. A government car was smashed in and the car was rummaged through.

At 9:26 a.m., officers were sent to Discovery Auto Sales at 4523 Douglas Ave. for a burglary and property damage. Soap and anti-freeze was poured over all of the computers, bathroom and shop sinks were intentionally clogged and overflowing, a fire extinguisher was discharged, the security camera hard drive was submerged in a bucket of radiator fluid and several computers were opened and damaged. The damage to the business was over $10,000, and shoe prints at the scene matched Chenoweth’s.

Chenoweth admitted to his involvement of each of the incidents. He said he took all of the registers and opened them, but found only quarters. He knew the police were chasing him, but said he kept running due to instinct.

Chenoweth was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.