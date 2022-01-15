 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILWAUKEE MAN ARRESTED

Milwaukee man accused of multiple assaults at Regency Mall, Home Depot parking lot

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of assaulting multiple people, including a man over the age of 60 in a Regency Mall bathroom and then a different man in the mall's parking lot, in the span of a week.

Jordan G. Springfield-Burnett, 24, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 27, an officer was sent to Regency Mall at 5532 Durand Ave. for an elderly man being assaulted in the bathroom.

Jordan Springfield-Burnett

Springfield-Burnett

Upon arrival, the officer saw the man telling first responders that he was in the bathroom when he heard someone enter and then stand behind him. He walked to the sink and then was punched from behind. He had a laceration on his cheek and an injury to his shoulder.

At 1:02 p.m. on Dec. 29, an officer was sent to Regency Mall again for a man being assaulted in the parking lot. The officer spoke to the man who said that just after leaving the mall he was assaulted by a man, punching him in the back of the head and face. The man was chased by security but got away. Security believed it to be the same man involved in the Dec. 27 assault.

On Jan. 2, an officer was sent to Home Depot at 2429 S. Green Bay Road for a man being assaulted in the north parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the man who said he was walking through the parking lot when he was approached by a man who asked him when the mall was closing. He gave an answer and started walking away when the man began punching him in the back of the head before fleeing. 

A sergeant conducted a follow-up regarding the three assaults.

Later, the suspect was located near the southeast entrance of the mall. The suspect left the area and went to America's Best Value at 5419 Durand Ave. The sergeant spoke to the front desk employee who identified the suspect as Springfield-Burnett.

On Jan. 4, Springfield-Burnett was taken into custody. When asked about the assaults, he replied "Things aren't good right now."

Springfield-Burnett was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

