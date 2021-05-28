Milwaukee man accused of hit-and-run on Interstate allegedly had one-fifth of a pound of marijuana in his car

RACINE — A Milwaukee man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash allegedly had more than one-fifth of a pound of marijuana in his car when he was arrested.
Chalves S. Hopkins, 44, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than 200 grams of THC, plus misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife, alter identity marks of manufacturer property on a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer responded to a hit-and-run crash at Interstate 94 mile marker 335.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a silver Ford Fusion stopped on the right soldier with the driver, identified as Hopkins, appearing nervous and constantly looking around. The officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from the car and Hopkins admitted to having "roaches" in the ashtray. The officer reported that Hopkins said he smoked marijuana the day before.
Hopkins said a black sedan struck his driver side mirror causing him to strike the median wall. The officer didn't see any paint transfer and noted a concrete scrape on the end of the driver side mirror, suggesting it was in the original position when Hopkins struck the median.
While assisting Hopkins out of the car, a small piece of marijuana fell onto the driver side floor board, police said. Officers then searched the car and found four plastic baggies containing marijuana in a backpack. A gun with the serial number scratched off was found in the main pocket of the backpack. A large knife was also found inside. A black medicine bag was found with a digital scale and around 100 baggies of marijuana in it. Three smoking pipes were also found. The total amount of marijuana found was 94.4 grams.
Hopkins was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
