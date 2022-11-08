Milwaukee man accused of having smoked marijuana, taken pills before hit and run on I-94 offramp in Racine County

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of smoking marijuana before being involved in a hit and run.

Desean T. Gilmore, 30, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, deputies of the Racine County Sheriff's Office and officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department were involved in an investigation of a hit and run near Interstate 94's exit 335, at Durand Avenue (Highway 11).

A man said he was struck by another vehicle on the highway and that the vehicle then accelerated away and exited. Officers found the vehicle and made a traffic stop. The driver, Gilmore, said he "may have hit someone" but did now know, and then changed his story to say he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Gilmore said he was driving from Wauwatosa and that he smoked marijuana, had taken ecstasy, took "street pills" and drank earlier that day. An empty bottle of alcohol was found on the front passenger seat.

He was arrested for an OWI and admitted to drinking and said he "had to be under the influence of marijuana" in order to not feel stressed out. A deputy searched him and found 25.9 grams of marijuana on him. Officers found another 2.8 grams of marijuana. Inside his wallet was 3.2 grams of ecstasy.

Gilmore was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Feb. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.