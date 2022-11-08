 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milwaukee man accused of having smoked marijuana, taken pills before hit and run on I-94 offramp in Racine County

  • 0

'SNL' Condemned After, Announcing Dave Chappelle , Hosting Gig. 'Newsweek' reports that Dave Chappelle's upcoming hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live' has drawn swift backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. 'Newsweek' reports that Dave Chappelle's upcoming hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live' ha…

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of smoking marijuana before being involved in a hit and run.

Desean Gilmore

Gilmore

Desean T. Gilmore, 30, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, deputies of the Racine County Sheriff's Office and officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department were involved in an investigation of a hit and run near Interstate 94's exit 335, at Durand Avenue (Highway 11).

A man said he was struck by another vehicle on the highway and that the vehicle then accelerated away and exited. Officers found the vehicle and made a traffic stop. The driver, Gilmore, said he "may have hit someone" but did now know, and then changed his story to say he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

People are also reading…

The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Gilmore said he was driving from Wauwatosa and that he smoked marijuana, had taken ecstasy, took "street pills" and drank earlier that day. An empty bottle of alcohol was found on the front passenger seat.

He was arrested for an OWI and admitted to drinking and said he "had to be under the influence of marijuana" in order to not feel stressed out. A deputy searched him and found 25.9 grams of marijuana on him. Officers found another 2.8 grams of marijuana. Inside his wallet was 3.2 grams of ecstasy.

Gilmore was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Feb. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This climate-resistant coffee could save Mozambique's rainforests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News