Milwaukee man accused of fraud against Johnson Bank

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of fraud against Johnson Bank after he allegedly created two fake accounts to draw money from.
Kenneth D. Tipton, 58, was charged with a felony count of fraud against financial institution between $10,000-$100,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 3, Tipton established two business accounts of "Sir Kenneth Restaurants, Inc." by depositing two checks at the Johnson Bank branch on Washington Avenue, a Johnson Financial Group employee reported to law enforcement after the bank conducted a fraudulent check investigation involving Tipton.
One check was for $75,000 drawn on the account of Sir Kenneth Fashion Merchandise, LLP through Wells Fargo Bank to establish a checking account. The second check was for $60,000 drawn on the account of Sir Kenneth Restaurants, Inc. through Chase Bank to establish a money market account.
On March 4, Tipton went to the Johnson Bank branch on Durand Avenue and withdrew $11,000 in cash from the money market account. He also obtained three cashier's checks for $37,483.07. The employee said that the two checks were returned as "account closed" and charged back.
Surveillance showed Tipton at both locations.
Tipton was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson, 3500 block of 96th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, attempt misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Samuel D. Navin
Samuel D. Navin, 300 block of Maurice Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shawn D. Zaagman
Shawn D. Zaagman, Spring Grove, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Kenneth D. Tipton
Kenneth D. Tipton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).