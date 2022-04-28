Milwaukee man accused of fraud against Johnson Bank

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of fraud against Johnson Bank after he allegedly created two fake accounts to draw money from.

Kenneth D. Tipton, 58, was charged with a felony count of fraud against financial institution between $10,000-$100,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 3, Tipton established two business accounts of "Sir Kenneth Restaurants, Inc." by depositing two checks at the Johnson Bank branch on Washington Avenue, a Johnson Financial Group employee reported to law enforcement after the bank conducted a fraudulent check investigation involving Tipton.

One check was for $75,000 drawn on the account of Sir Kenneth Fashion Merchandise, LLP through Wells Fargo Bank to establish a checking account. The second check was for $60,000 drawn on the account of Sir Kenneth Restaurants, Inc. through Chase Bank to establish a money market account.

On March 4, Tipton went to the Johnson Bank branch on Durand Avenue and withdrew $11,000 in cash from the money market account. He also obtained three cashier's checks for $37,483.07. The employee said that the two checks were returned as "account closed" and charged back.

Surveillance showed Tipton at both locations.

Tipton was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

