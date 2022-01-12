 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee man accused of driving on the highway while drunk with a child in car, assaulting a woman

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of driving drunk on the highway with a child in the car, also allegedly assaulted a woman.

Priest E. Pryor, 29, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and operating without a license.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:47 p.m. on Friday, deputies were sent for a report of a man and woman fighting over a child on the side of the road. It was advised that the car left southbound on Interstate 94 and the woman was walking on the shoulder.

The woman said that Pryor had been drinking and driving with her son in the car and had punched her while she was trying to remove her son from the car. She said that Pryor was speeding and driving erratically, swerving and cutting off cars. She became scared for her and her son's safety and told him to pull over.

After a brief argument, he pulled off to the shoulder. He told her to drive and then the two argued again. She got out and tried to get her son out but Pryor reached back and tried to stop her from removing him. He punched her at least twice in the hand and then he took a stance as if he was preparing to assault her. He told her he would "bust up her face," before getting back in the car and driving at a high rate of speed. She said he had consumed a pint of alcohol earlier in the day.

Pryor was eventually found and placed under arrest. While being put into the squad car, he reportedly made threats to the deputies. He told one deputy that he "was an (expletive) and he would beat his (expletive) and anyone that got in his way because he's from Chicago and the deputy is from Wisconsin and a (expletive)." While at the jail, Pryor blew 0.069 on the intoxilyzer.

Pryor was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

