Milwaukee man accused of chasing after a man and pointing a gun at him after a bar fight

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of chasing after a man with a gun after a bar fight at Doobie's Beer Joint in Elmwood Plaza.
Isaiah Sharif Ali, 27, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to Doobie's, 3701 Durand Ave., for a man with a gun.
Officers arrived on scene and found a person in the parking lot matching the description of the suspect. He was identified as Ali and had a firearm in his waistband. He did not have a valid concealed carry permit and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.058.
Officers spoke with two people and viewed surveillance video of the incident. Video showed Ali in the bar engage with some others in a verbal argument. A man approached him and punched him. Three more people began to attack Ali. Ali then produced a gun and began to point it at the people. He waved the gun around before chasing after a man while pointing the firearm at him.
Ali was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Sharif Ali
Isaiah Sharif Ali, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Charles R. Anase
Charles R. Anase, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J. DeLuna
Juan J. DeLuna, 1100 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon.
Tony Flores
Tony Flores, 4200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Darrius Dris Hentz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrius Dris Hentz, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melody G. Ward
Melody G. Ward, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion J. Anderson
Dion J. Anderson, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Michael Wallin
Joseph Michael Wallin, 1200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James F. Beecroft Jr.
James F. Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Felisha D. Davis
Felisha D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Uthan S. Harris
Uthan S. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
William L. Kettles
William L. Kettles, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).