Milwaukee man accused of chasing after a man and pointing a gun at him after a bar fight

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of chasing after a man with a gun after a bar fight at Doobie's Beer Joint in Elmwood Plaza.

Isaiah Ali

Ali

Isaiah Sharif Ali, 27, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to Doobie's, 3701 Durand Ave., for a man with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and found a person in the parking lot matching the description of the suspect. He was identified as Ali and had a firearm in his waistband. He did not have a valid concealed carry permit and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.058.

Officers spoke with two people and viewed surveillance video of the incident. Video showed Ali in the bar engage with some others in a verbal argument. A man approached him and punched him. Three more people began to attack Ali. Ali then produced a gun and began to point it at the people. He waved the gun around before chasing after a man while pointing the firearm at him.

Ali was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

