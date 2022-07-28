 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee man accused of catalytic converter thefts in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Milwaukee man allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars at a center that provides services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

John Hodapp

Hodapp

John B. Hodapp, 53, was charged with two felony counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 27, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Paragon Community Services Center, 1577 11th Ave., for several catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in parking lot.

Upon arrival, the deputy learned that four vehicles had catalytic converters removed from them.

The four vehicles were parked on Sept. 24 and kept there for the weekend. There was a 6-inch red saw blade lying underneath one of the vehicles. Surveillance video showed a white sedan pulling into the parking lot and a suspect exiting and approaching the four vehicles.

The vehicle was found by the St. Francis Police Department on Oct. 7. One of the people in the car was identified as Hodapp. Inside the car were seven catalytic converters, multiple Sawzall blades, battery-powered Sawzalls and other tools. Two of the catalytic converters were consistent with those stolen from outside Paragon Community Services Center.

A search warrant against Hodapp’s phone records showed he made a connection to a cell tower in Union Grove around 10:37 p.m. on Sept. 24. The tower was less than 400 meters away from the Paragon Community Services Center.

Hodapp was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

