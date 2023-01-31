Milwaukee man accused of assaulting woman in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of assaulting a woman and holding a knife to her throat.

Christopher M. Bailey, 40, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a report of a woman being assaulted by a man while the two were in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a vehicle in front of the residence with a man, later identified as Bailey, seated in the passenger seat.

He was taken into custody and an officer reported seeing a pocket knife and brass knuckles on the seat.

According to the complaint, the officer spoke to the woman, who said Bailey had called and asked for a ride to Milwaukee.

The woman said she picked him up from a park near Douglas Avenue and as they were driving to Milwaukee he allegedly began to get aggressive.

The woman said Bailey punched her in the mouth multiple times, the complaint said, then held a pocket knife to her throat and said, “You should just die.”

Bailey was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is scheduled for April 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

