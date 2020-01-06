Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.

Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Investigators say they're looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.

