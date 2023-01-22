Milton man accused of assaulting a woman and then crashing into a parked semi-trailer

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man has been accused of assaulting a woman and then crashing into a parked semi-trailer.

Josiah S. Fricks, 24, of Milton, Wisconsin, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and hit and run causing injury, and misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 14, officers were sent to Knights Inn at 1149 Oakes Road in response to a report of a couple arguing and a loud crash being heard.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a blue Toyota parked behind another vehicle with two people in it.

The complaint said a woman outside one of the rooms was yelling, “Leave her alone!”

Inside the car, a man reportedly was pushing a woman around in the front seat.

According to the complaint, the man then started to drive the vehicle into the officer, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The man is accused of then driving between two squad vehicles and striking one of them before continuing onto Oakes Road with no lights and at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle reportedly continued to accelerate before eventually crashed into a parked semi-trailer.

The driver allegedly ran into the Case New Holland parking lot before being detained.

A woman was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle, which had damage to the front and sides as well as airbags deployed. The woman had lacerations to her face.

The driver was identified as Fricks.

According to the complaint, the woman said Fricks was a friend and that she was visiting him at the Knights Inn.

The woman reportedly said that Fricks got mad at her when she wanted to leave, and that he did not want her to drive. She said they were both drinking and that when they got into the car, Fricks began to hit her head and bite her lip.

Fricks was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 17-18, 2023 Today's mugshots: Jan. 17-18 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Eric J. Brannon Eric J. Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Demetrius D. Carradine Demetrius D. Carradine, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, resisting an officer. Joseph A. Flowers NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Joseph A. Flowers, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping. Josiah S. Fricks Josiah S. Fricks, Milton, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (injury), obstructing, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Latrice T. Friend NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Latrice T. Friend, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), misdemeanor bail jumping. Marques A. Gory NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Marques A. Gory, 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC. Jacob E. Lichey Jacob E. Lichey, 28500 block of Fowlers Bay Drive, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Cameron M. Owens Cameron M. Owens, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, obstructing an officer. Javon M. Sangston NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Javon M. Sangston, 2600 block of 64th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia. Nathaniel J. Williams Nathaniel J. Williams, Mattoon, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent. Nicole M. Hurt Nicole M. Hurt, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping, attempt fraudulent use of a credit card. Amanda R. Jackson NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Amanda R. Jackson, Racine County Jail, operating while intoxicated causing injury (2nd and subsequent offense, with minor child in vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (consequence is emotional damage), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Christopher R. Frederick NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Christopher R. Frederick, 500 block of Park View Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), neglecting a child (consequence is emotional damage), criminal damage to property. Joseph A. Zupan Joseph A. Zupan, Minocqua, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.