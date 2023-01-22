 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Milton man accused of assaulting a woman and then crashing into a parked semi-trailer

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man has been accused of assaulting a woman and then crashing into a parked semi-trailer.

Josiah Fricks

Fricks

Josiah S. Fricks, 24, of Milton, Wisconsin, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and hit and run causing injury, and misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 14, officers were sent to Knights Inn at 1149 Oakes Road in response to a report of a couple arguing and a loud crash being heard.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a blue Toyota parked behind another vehicle with two people in it.

The complaint said a woman outside one of the rooms was yelling, “Leave her alone!”

People are also reading…

Inside the car, a man reportedly was pushing a woman around in the front seat.

According to the complaint, the man then started to drive the vehicle into the officer, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a "criminal disregard for safety."

The man is accused of then driving between two squad vehicles and striking one of them before continuing onto Oakes Road with no lights and at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle reportedly continued to accelerate before eventually crashed into a parked semi-trailer.

The driver allegedly ran into the Case New Holland parking lot before being detained.

A woman was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle, which had damage to the front and sides as well as airbags deployed. The woman had lacerations to her face.

The driver was identified as Fricks.

According to the complaint, the woman said Fricks was a friend and that she was visiting him at the Knights Inn.

The woman reportedly said that Fricks got mad at her when she wanted to leave, and that he did not want her to drive. She said they were both drinking and that when they got into the car, Fricks began to hit her head and bite her lip.

Fricks was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The holiday season continues: Centro Hispano hosts annual "Three Kings" celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News