Meth-related overdose deaths and meth drug arrests up in Racine County

The assessment stated that 48% of drug-related deaths were due to prescription opioids and 38% were heroin related. Other drugs made up just 14% of drug-related deaths in Racine County between 2009 and 2014.

“This is so strange, we never see meth here,” Payne said. “Three within a 24-day period and not just in one part of the county.”

While the numbers appear to be up in Racine County, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the issue is not being seen there. “It is very rare for us to see a death that involves methamphetamine,” Hall said. “It’s not something we are seeing here in the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Payne said that the opioid-related overdose deaths are slightly down, which he credits to more Narcan saves. He said that opioids remain a major issue in the community. “We are not out of the woods by any means,” Payne said. “It’s still there.”

Drug arrests up