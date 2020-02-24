Meth-related overdose deaths and meth drug arrests up in Racine County

RACINE — There has been a sharp increase in methamphetamine-related overdose deaths throughout Racine County over the past few months, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said, after many years with no meth overdoses reported at all.
“As of November, we’ve seen a huge spike in methamphetamine deaths in Racine County, which have never seen prior to this,” Payne said.
In total, there have been three meth-related overdose deaths total, with another six suspected since Dec. 1 that are awaiting toxicology findings, Payne said. Toxicology reports take approximately eight to 10 weeks to return. In each of the deaths, Payne said, the meth was mixed with other drugs.
The deaths have not been concentrated in one portion of Racine County. The first meth-related death occurred Nov. 3 in the Union Grove area, with the second happening on Nov. 9 in the City of Racine. The latest confirmed meth-related overdose occurred on Nov. 27 in the Village of Caledonia.
Throughout 2018 and through Nov. 3, 2019, no meth-related overdose deaths were reported throughout Racine County.
According to the most recent Central Racine County Health Department Community Health Assessment from 2017, there were a total of 19 drug-related deaths in 2009, 18 in 2010, 15 in 2011, 17 in 2012, 24 in 2013, and 37 in 2014.
The assessment stated that 48% of drug-related deaths were due to prescription opioids and 38% were heroin related. Other drugs made up just 14% of drug-related deaths in Racine County between 2009 and 2014.
“This is so strange, we never see meth here,” Payne said. “Three within a 24-day period and not just in one part of the county.”
While the numbers appear to be up in Racine County, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the issue is not being seen there. “It is very rare for us to see a death that involves methamphetamine,” Hall said. “It’s not something we are seeing here in the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Payne said that the opioid-related overdose deaths are slightly down, which he credits to more Narcan saves. He said that opioids remain a major issue in the community. “We are not out of the woods by any means,” Payne said. “It’s still there.”
Drug arrests up
The drug is showing up in other ways as well. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that in the past six months, there has been a 350% increase in methamphetamine arrest and undercover buys compared to the previous six months in the county. Schmaling said the Sheriff’s Office is also seeing a similar increase in MDMA, an illicit substance also also known as ecstasy.
“While continuing to battle the opioid epidemic, we will continue our pro-active approach of stopping methamphetamine distribution, and ultimately abuse, before it takes a strong and devastating hold on our community,” Schmaling said.
Schmaling said a lot of the methamphetamine is entering the country through Mexican drug trafficking organizations. “These criminal organizations are able to supply large amount of methamphetamine at high purity and at a low costs,” Schmaling said.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Drug Unit has tracked an increase in members due to support from Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and the County Board, Schmaling said. The Caledonia and Mount Pleasant Police departments have also both added officers to the county Drug Unit.
“The mission and focus has never been stronger to target high-end drug traffickers and keep those dangerous poisons out of the hands of our community members, and ultimately reducing overdose deaths,” Schmaling said.
