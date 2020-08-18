Meth, psychoactive mushrooms, marijuana found after traffic stop, according to Sheriff's Office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSASVILLE — Local law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine, psychoactive mushrooms, marijuana and a gun when conducting a traffic stop for a driver with a suspended license Tuesday morning.

David E. Young, 38, of the 3400 block of Polk Street, is being referred for felony charges of possession of a firearm as a felon, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering psychoactive mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug trafficking place after police searched his car and residence Tuesday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Young's car after seeing he was a suspended driver. After smelling a strong odor of possible narcotics coming from Young's car, deputies reported conducting a "probable cause" search of the vehicle.

After police found marijuana and crystal meth in the car, they conducted a search at Young's residence.

Investigators reported finding a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, psychoactive mushrooms, meth and a gun at Young's home.

Young has been held on probation/parole after a previous felony conviction of manufacturing/delivering marijuana.