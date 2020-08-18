You are the owner of this article.
Meth, mushrooms, pot found after traffic stop, according to Sheriff's Office
KANSASVILLE — Racine police find meth, psychoactive mushrooms, marijuana and a gun after conducting a traffic stop on a driver with a suspended license Tuesday morning.

David E. Young, 38, of the 3400 block of Polk Street, is being referred for felony charges of possession of a firearm as a felon, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering psychoactive mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug trafficking place after police searched his car and residence Tuesday.

David Young

Young

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Young's car after seeing he was a suspended driver. After smelling a strong odor of possible narcotics coming from Young's car, deputies reported conducting a "probable cause" search of the vehicle.

After police found marijuana and crystal meth in the car, they conducted a search at Young's residence. 

Investigators reported finding a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, psychoactive mushrooms, meth and a gun at Young's home. 

Young has been held on probation/parole after a previous felony conviction of manufacturing/delivering marijuana.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, no criminal charges had been filed against Young, according to online records.

