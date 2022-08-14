Menasha man charged with his 6th OWI, allegedly had 21 grams of meth on him

CALEDONIA — A Menasha man has been charged with his sixth OWI and allegedly had 21 grams of meth on him when arrested in Caledonia.

Gary L. Bucholtz, 48, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a sixth offense) and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, Bucholtz was driving a vehicle near the intersection of Three Mile Road and Charles Street when he was pulled over. During the field sobriety tests, it became clear to officers that he was impaired and then was arrested for his sixth OWI.

Bucholtz told officers he had a "survival paracord bracelet" on his wrist which contained a knife blade. He did not have a CCW permit. In searching his vehicle, a hypodermic needle containing meth was found in the center console. Also inside the center console was a baggie containing 21.57 grams of meth.

Bucholtz told officers he was not under the influence of any drugs, and he said the last time he smoked meth was around a week ago. He was operating a rental vehicle and claimed the large quantity of meth inside was from someone else.

The quantity of meth in the car, however, would be worth around $1,000 and unlikely to be just "left" in a rental car, police said.

Bucholtz was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.