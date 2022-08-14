Menasha man charged with his 6th OWI, allegedly had 21 grams of meth on him

CALEDONIA — A Menasha man has been charged with his sixth OWI and allegedly had 21 grams of meth on him when arrested in Caledonia.
Gary L. Bucholtz, 48, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a sixth offense) and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, Bucholtz was driving a vehicle near the intersection of Three Mile Road and Charles Street when he was pulled over. During the field sobriety tests, it became clear to officers that he was impaired and then was arrested for his sixth OWI.
Bucholtz told officers he had a "survival paracord bracelet" on his wrist which contained a knife blade. He did not have a CCW permit. In searching his vehicle, a hypodermic needle containing meth was found in the center console. Also inside the center console was a baggie containing 21.57 grams of meth.
People are also reading…
Bucholtz told officers he was not under the influence of any drugs, and he said the last time he smoked meth was around a week ago. He was operating a rental vehicle and claimed the large quantity of meth inside was from someone else.
The quantity of meth in the car, however, would be worth around $1,000 and unlikely to be just "left" in a rental car, police said.
Bucholtz was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chelsea G. Michaelson
Chelsea G. Michaelson, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jake A Botich
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jake A Botich, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Gary L. Bucholtz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gary L. Bucholtz, Menasha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense), possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen A. Flowers
Allen A. Flowers, 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.
Salvador R. Sanchez
Salvador R. Sanchez, 35400 block of Ridge Road, Burlington, attempt possession of child pornography, felony bail jumping, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gloria J. Sims
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gloria J. Sims, 3900 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Damarion Taylor
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Davonte D. Warmack
Davonte D. Warmack, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amanda M. Galkowski
Amanda M. Galkowski, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.