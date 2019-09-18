{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man appeared Tuesday in Racine County court about five months after police said he and two others stole more than $1,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from Walmart.

Gregory L. Battle, 20, of Northbrook, Illinois, is charged with one felony count of retail theft as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Battle and two men went to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, on April 1. They walked into the store and put four vacuum cleaners in a cart. They were valued at $1,046.80.

One of the men distracted an employee while Battle wheeled the cart out of the store. Later that evening, a Waukegan man, Denzel M. Vaughn, sold the vacuums for $400 total at a resale shop in Winthrop Harbor, using his driver’s license.

Vaughn, 22, is still at large with an active arrest warrant.

Battle remained in custody at Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a signature bond was set at $1,000.

Battle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 2.

