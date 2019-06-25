{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle abandoned with 476 grams of pot brownies

A Saturn hatchback was abandoned on English Street between Wisconsin Avenue and Main Street with the engine still running after a Racine County sheriff deputy attempted a traffic stop late Monday afternoon. Deputies allegedly found 476 grams of marijuana brownies, a handgun and ammunition inside the car. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Two men who were riding in a vehicle pulled over for a registration issue fled the scene, leaving a handgun, ammunition and 476 grams of marijuana brownies in the process, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy flashed his patrol car lights at a white Saturn hatchback with temporary plates and attempted to stop the vehicle shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday on the north side of Racine.

The vehicle failed to pull over on English Street, between North Wisconsin Avenue and Main Street, and the two male occupants abandoned the vehicle with the engine still running. Inside the vehicle, sheriff’s deputies reported finding a handgun, ammunition and 476 grams (1.045 pounds) of marijuana brownies.

K-9 units were deployed to the area and Racine Police Department officers located the alleged driver, who had active outstanding arrest warrants, and he was taken into custody. As of Monday evening, the passenger had not been located.

Names of the suspects were not released Monday.

