RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple charges for allegedly beating up a father and pointing a sawed-off shotgun at him in front of a child.
Jonathan Rivera-Gonzalez, 32, of the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, is charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 2, Rivera-Gonzalez and another man, Jesus M. Rivera, went to a residence in the 1500 block of West Street because they heard the man who lived there spanked his child to discipline him. Rivera-Gonzalez and Rivera waited in the driveway for the father to come home and allegedly assaulted him as soon as he exited his car.
The father’s children were outside while the men assaulted him. Rivera-Gonzalez also allegedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the father before driving away with Rivera.
Rivera-Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant Monday after being identified in a police lineup. He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Rivera had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday, but he has an active arrest warrant issued.
