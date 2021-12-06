Memphis man suspected of involvement in 'mid-to-high level narcotics sales' arrested on Interstate in Racine County

A Memphis man, who allegedly had nearly a pound of marijuana in his car when he was arrested on Interstate 94 in Racine County, is believed by local law enforcement to be involved in "mid-to-high level narcotics sales/trafficking," although no narcotics were discovered with him.

David Perez Matias, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana (between 200-1,000 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:28 p.m. on Friday, a deputy was traveling northbound in I-94, approaching the Seven Mile Road, exit when he conducted a stop on a vehicle that was speeding. The driver was identified as Matias and he did not have a driver's license.

A search of the car was done and in the door pocket on the driver's side was a grocery bag that had a baggie with an ounce of marijuana. In the trunk was a backpack that had a grocery bag with around 1-2 pounds of marijuana. Also inside the car was 11 cellphones, a wallet containing $3,790 in cash and a note pad with written notes of individuals names, phone numbers and the state they were located in. That, according to the criminal complaint, is why Matias is believed to be "involved in mid-to-high level narcotic sales/trafficking."

Matias claimed to have no knowledge of any of the marijuana in the car. The total weight of the marijuana was 444.9 grams.

Matias was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0