Memorial Drive fatal shooting suspect appears in Racine County court

RACINE — Donley Carey — the suspect in last month's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson — appeared in Racine County Circuit Court for the first time Tuesday.

Carey, 34, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson’s death.

Anderson was found fatally shot on Feb. 25, reportedly the result of an altercation at an after-bar party that was held at a former tavern located at 901 S. Memorial Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Police searched for Carey and later arrested him in the early morning hours of March 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Carey remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. His next appearance is a status conference April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Informant allegations

The complaint lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who said that Anderson’s death occurred at an after-bar party.