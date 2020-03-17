You are the owner of this article.
Memorial Drive fatal shooting suspect appears in Racine County court
Update

Memorial Drive fatal shooting suspect appears in Racine County court

RACINE — Donley Carey — the suspect in last month's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson — appeared in Racine County Circuit Court for the first time Tuesday. 

Carey, 34, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson’s death.

Anderson was found fatally shot on Feb. 25, reportedly the result of an altercation at an after-bar party that was held at a former tavern located at 901 S. Memorial Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Police searched for Carey and later arrested him in the early morning hours of March 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Carey remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. His next appearance is a status conference April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Informant allegations

The complaint lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who said that Anderson’s death occurred at an after-bar party.

During the party, the witness said that Anderson accused Carey of being a police informant. Anderson, and approximately seven other people, reportedly cornered Carey in a bathroom and forced him to remove his clothing to prove he was not wearing a wire. Anderson also removed his clothing to show that he was not wearing a wire either.

Once it was discovered that neither man was wearing a wire, the other bystanders left the bathroom. While Anderson was getting dressed, the witness told police that Carey returned to the bathroom and fatally shot Anderson.

The complaint says that Anderson was “wrapped in several industrial type garbage bags and left on the floor in the bathroom.” Inside the garbage bags, officer found shell casings from a .40 caliber handgun.

