Media reports name Molson Coors shooter, who killed 5 before turning gun on himself

MILWAUKEE — Multiple media outlets have id e ntified the perpetrator of Wednesday's mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery complex as Anthony Ferrill , a 51-year-old electrician who had been working at Molson Coors for more than 15 years.

It was the first mass killing in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Washington Post, and it was the 11th mass shooting in the past 16 years in Wisconsin, according to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — Wisconsin’s deadliest since August 2012 when white supremacist Wade Michael Page fatally shot six people and wounded four others at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek before eventually shooting himself after being wounded by police.