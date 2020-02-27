Media reports name Molson Coors shooter, who killed 5 before turning gun on himself

MILWAUKEE — Multiple media outlets have identified the perpetrator of Wednesday's mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery complex as Anthony Ferrill, a 51-year-old electrician who had been working at Molson Coors for more than 15 years.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Ferrill was the shooter just after noon on Thursday.
Both the Journal Sentinel and independent California-based journalist Matthew Keys cited unnamed law enforcement sources as confirming Ferrill being the shooter.
The shooter killed five coworkers before killing himself Wednesday, police have confirmed.
It was the first mass killing in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Washington Post, and it was the 11th mass shooting in the past 16 years in Wisconsin, according to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — Wisconsin’s deadliest since August 2012 when white supremacist Wade Michael Page fatally shot six people and wounded four others at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek before eventually shooting himself after being wounded by police.
The Journal Sentinel reported that Ferrill did not get along well with coworkers, but that Ferrill had not been recently fired as other media outlets had reported; Molson Coors confirmed that Ferrill was an "active" employee at the facility when the shooting occurred. Court records also show that Ferrill was one of several people sued MillerCoors LLC Health Benefits Program and its insurer in 2015 in a civil contract case.
In 2016, he was also cited in Racine County for a traffic forfeiture.