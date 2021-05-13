'Maybe I lost my anger a little bit' | Main Street store owner pleads not guilty in pistol-whipping case

The victim was transported to the hospital with a skull fracture to his forehead and a ruptured eardrum. The injuries to his head required 10 stitches.

During the course of the investigation, Alabed told investigators he and the victim got into a dispute inside the store; the report does not indicate the nature of the dispute.

Two witnesses told investigators the victim was using “bad words” toward Alabed.

The defendant claimed the victim threatened to kill him and made gestures to indicate he was armed.

The surveillance video showed Alabed pushed the “hold up” alarm, retrieved a 9mm Taurus, and hit the victim across the forehead with it.

At that point, the gun discharged — with two witnesses within a foot of the physical altercation. However, no one was injured. Then, the complaint continued, the victim can be seen on the surveillance video putting his hands in the air, signaling surrender, while Alabed is yelling.

The video allegedly shows the defendant striking the victim across the face with the firearm, after which the victim stumbled backwards. He tries to leave but Alabed puts him in a headlock, according to the complaint.