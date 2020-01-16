You are the owner of this article.
Marijuana reportedly found in sippy cup during traffic stop
Marijuana reportedly found in sippy cup during traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing charges after marijuana was reportedly found inside a child's sippy cup in his car during a traffic stop.

Marcus T. Matthews, 36, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, is charged with possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of South Newman Road. The driver was identified as Matthews. 

Matthews' vehicle was searched and officers found marijuana inside a children's sippy cup on the front passenger seat. The sippy cup reportedly contained two plastic sandwich baggies, with eight individually wrapped smaller baggies of what later tested positive for THC and weighed 30.8 grams. 

Matthews has a 2012 conviction for possession with the intent to deliver between five and 15 grams of cocaine. 

As of Thursday afternoon, Matthews remained in custody on a $100 cash bond and $400 signature bond, online court record show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

