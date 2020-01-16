Marijuana reportedly found in sippy cup during traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing charges after marijuana was reportedly found inside a child's sippy cup in his car during a traffic stop.
Marcus T. Matthews, 36, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, is charged with possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of South Newman Road. The driver was identified as Matthews.
Matthews' vehicle was searched and officers found marijuana inside a children's sippy cup on the front passenger seat. The sippy cup reportedly contained two plastic sandwich baggies, with eight individually wrapped smaller baggies of what later tested positive for THC and weighed 30.8 grams.
Matthews has a 2012 conviction for possession with the intent to deliver between five and 15 grams of cocaine.
As of Thursday afternoon, Matthews remained in custody on a $100 cash bond and $400 signature bond, online court record show.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dontay D Coleman
Dontay D Coleman, 1900 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dorston R Day
Dorston R Day, 1200 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany A Gordon
Tiffany A Gordon, Bellwood, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.
Letephia Y Hiler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Garret S Londre
Garret S Londre, 600 block of English Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Daquan T McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Geronimo G Melchor
Geronimo G Melchor, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Francesca A Reitzenstein
Francesca A Reitzenstein, 1200 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of an electric weapon.
Luke A Walter
Luke A Walter, 1500 block of Williams Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles D Anderson
Charles D Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Steven E Berryhill
Steven E Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Cassandra M Briley
Cassandra M Briley, 4500 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Nikolaus J Herdt
Nikolaus J Herdt, 4000 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jamaria V Howell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamaria V Howell, 3500 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tongon Price
Tongon Price, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.