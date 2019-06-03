{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Milwaukee man driving, who had an infant passenger, was arrested after he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana an hour before and marijuana was found in his vehicle.

At 3:57 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the City of Racine, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver, 23-year-old Jeremiah Kleimola of Milwaukee, reportedly immediately tried to exit the car and was ordered back in by the deputy. The deputy approached the vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana.

When confronted about the odor, Kleimola said he was currently on bond and admitted to having marijuana in the car. He then admitted to smoking a blunt an hour before being stopped. Kleimola also admitted to owning the 2.1 grams of marijuana which was found in the car.

Authorities said he also admitted to using Suboxone, a narcotic pain reliever, without a prescription, but claimed he used it earlier in the day. Suboxone wrappers were also found in the vehicle.

There were two passengers in the car — a 23-year-old woman and her 8-month-old infant. The woman was declared sober, and she and the child were allowed to leave the scene.

Kleimola was arrested, pending charges of operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a child under the age of 16, possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender, felony bail Jumping and operating after suspension.

As of Monday, Kleimola remained in custody.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments