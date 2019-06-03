{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Milwaukee man, who reportedly had an infant passenger in his vehicle, was arrested after he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana an hour before and marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

At 3:57 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense at an undisclosed location in the City of Racine.

The driver, 23-year-old Jeremiah Kleimola of Milwaukee, reportedly immediately tried to exit the car but was ordered back in by the deputy. The deputy approached the vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana.

When confronted about the odor, Kleimola said he was currently on bond and admitted to having marijuana in the car. He then reportedly admitted to smoking a blunt an hour before being stopped. Kleimola also admitted to owning the 2.1 grams of marijuana, which was found in the car.

Authorities said he also admitted to using Suboxone, a narcotic pain reliever, without a prescription, but claimed he used it earlier in the day. Suboxone wrappers were also found in the vehicle.

There were two passengers in the car — a 23-year-old woman and her 8-month-old infant. The woman was determined to be sober, and she and the child were allowed to leave the scene.

Kleimola was arrested on pending charges of: operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a child under the age of 16 as a passenger; possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender; felony bail Jumping; and operating after suspension. Charges had not been filed as of Monday.

