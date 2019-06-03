RACINE — A Milwaukee man, who reportedly had an infant passenger in his vehicle, was arrested after he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana an hour before and marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 3:57 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense at an undisclosed location in the City of Racine.
The driver, 23-year-old Jeremiah Kleimola of Milwaukee, reportedly immediately tried to exit the car but was ordered back in by the deputy. The deputy approached the vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana.
When confronted about the odor, Kleimola said he was currently on bond and admitted to having marijuana in the car. He then reportedly admitted to smoking a blunt an hour before being stopped. Kleimola also admitted to owning the 2.1 grams of marijuana, which was found in the car.
Authorities said he also admitted to using Suboxone, a narcotic pain reliever, without a prescription, but claimed he used it earlier in the day. Suboxone wrappers were also found in the vehicle.
There were two passengers in the car — a 23-year-old woman and her 8-month-old infant. The woman was determined to be sober, and she and the child were allowed to leave the scene.
Kleimola was arrested on pending charges of: operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a child under the age of 16 as a passenger; possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender; felony bail Jumping; and operating after suspension. Charges had not been filed as of Monday.
Today's mugshots: May 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lapiate P. Boone
Lapiate P. Boone, 3800 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, battery, disorderly conduct, first degree intentional homicide, attempt first degree intentional homicide, mayhem, stalking.
Destiny N. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny N. Brown, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jalon S. Malone
Jalon S. Malone, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
William G. Reid III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William G. Reid III, Beach Park, IL, attempt to flee or elude an officer.
Christopher Stanley Webster
Christopher Stanley Webster, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide.
Jeffery L. Burnette
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffery L. Burnette, 4000 block of Knoll Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Deshawn D. Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deshawn D. Ellison, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Dayvion S. Hunter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kyale R. Rowe
Kyale R. Rowe, Janesville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
