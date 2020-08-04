Marijuana possession charge for Packers Za'Darius Smith dropped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was facing a charge of marijuana possession and speeding until last week, when he pleaded guilty to a lesser speeding charge and the Racine County District Attorney's office decided to drop the drug charge.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Smith on Sept. 29 for reportedly driving 81 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 94 near the ramp to Highway 20 just outside Mount Pleasant. Smith was reportedly returning to Green Bay with teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke after a trip to Chicago, according to reports and court records.

Deputies reportedly found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge in a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV, reports said. All three players were briefly placed in handcuffs, but police released them after giving Smith the two citations, according to reports.

The citations appeared in Wisconsin’s online court records system as being filed Oct. 21 and Oct. 30. One is for speeding on a freeway, 20 to 24 mph over the limit, and the other is for possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana.

Smith pleaded guilty to speeding 10-11 mph over the limit and the possession charge was dropped.

