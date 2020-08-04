Marijuana possession charge for Packers Za'Darius Smith dropped

RACINE COUNTY — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was facing a charge of marijuana possession and speeding until last week, when he pleaded guilty to a lesser speeding charge and the Racine County District Attorney's office decided to drop the drug charge.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Smith on Sept. 29 for reportedly driving 81 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 94 near the ramp to Highway 20 just outside Mount Pleasant. Smith was reportedly returning to Green Bay with teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke after a trip to Chicago, according to reports and court records.
Deputies reportedly found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge in a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV, reports said. All three players were briefly placed in handcuffs, but police released them after giving Smith the two citations, according to reports.
The citations appeared in Wisconsin’s online court records system as being filed Oct. 21 and Oct. 30. One is for speeding on a freeway, 20 to 24 mph over the limit, and the other is for possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana.
Smith pleaded guilty to speeding 10-11 mph over the limit and the possession charge was dropped.
The video
In November, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of Smith being pulled over, handcuffed, put in a squad car, and cited for speeding and possession of marijuana during a September traffic stop on Interstate 94.
The video was shot from three separate deputies’ body cameras, with the longest video being over 35 minutes. In the clips, Smith, Gary and Keke are handcuffed and put into squad cars after Smith admits to smoking marijuana.
Just before he is handcuffed, Smith tells a deputy that “We had smoked earlier.”
After he is cuffed, he tells the deputy, “Sir, we play for the Packers, sir. We’re just coming back from Chicago. We smoked earlier. ... We smoked the last one before we left.”
Deputies searched the vehicle and appeared to find three blunts in a bag behind Smith’s seat, and a vape cartridge in a bag in the trunk.
When questioned, Smith says both bags were his.
“I put it on me,” he says.
