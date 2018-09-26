Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ecstasy pills

Ecstasy pills

 Courtesy of the United States Drug Enforcement Association.

RACINE — A Racine woman faces felony charges after police reported finding more than 90 grams of marijuana and 99 ecstasy pills in her bedroom.

Richanda Harris, 30, faces felony charges for possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine Police officer and probation agent were conducting a home visit in the 1300 block of Rapids Drive. They were checking in on someone who claimed to be Harris’ cousin and had been spending time at the residence because he or she didn’t have a stable address.

When the officers entered the home with the cousin, one of the officers reported recognizing the smell of marijuana emanating from one of the bedrooms. Looking inside, they found Harris, who attempted to hide in a bedroom closet.

Inside the closet, officers reported finding 21 bags of marijuana, which weighed a combined 91.4 grams.

Inside a purse, officers found $1,200, along with a bag that contained 99 pills, which an officer identified as methylenedioxymethamphetamine — also known as MDMA or “ecstasy.”

A digital scale and Ziploc bags were also found in the bedroom.

Harris allegedly denied that she knew the drugs were in her purse, but admitted that the purse and bedroom were hers.

In July, Harris was convicted for failing to cause a child to attend school. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she was being held in Racine County Jail with her bond set at $20,000.

Reporter

Reporter

Adam Rogan