MOUNT PLEASANT — Police say they found cocaine and marijuana on a Racine man who was arrested during an early morning traffic stop.
At 1:11 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers pulled over a vehicle for suspended registration plates and plates that did not match the vehicle on Highway 32 near Chicory Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
During the traffic stop, it was determined that the passenger — 27-year-old Jorge Govea of Racine — had a warrant for child support out of Racine County Circuit Court.
When Govea was being taken into custody, police say they smelled marijuana and Govea was acting nervous. Sandwich bags were found in his back pocket.
A vehicle search turned up six individually wrapped baggies of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams, four baggies of marijuana weighing 73.2 grams, a scale and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Govea was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.