Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police say they found cocaine and marijuana on a Racine man who was arrested during an early morning traffic stop.

At 1:11 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers pulled over a vehicle for suspended registration plates and plates that did not match the vehicle on Highway 32 near Chicory Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

During the traffic stop, it was determined that the passenger — 27-year-old Jorge Govea of Racine — had a warrant for child support out of Racine County Circuit Court.

When Govea was being taken into custody, police say they smelled marijuana and Govea was acting nervous. Sandwich bags were found in his back pocket.

A vehicle search turned up six individually wrapped baggies of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams, four baggies of marijuana weighing 73.2 grams, a scale and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Govea was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
1
4
6

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments