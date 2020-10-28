Marcus Caldwell was arguing with man accused of killing him when shooting happened, according to police

According to the Racine Police Department, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. that day after receiving reports of a shooting.

Caldwell and Buckley had been in “some sort of confrontation” prior to the shooting at the home on Yout Street, police reported. They both left, but later returned to the area, when they began arguing in the driveway.

Soon after, a gunshot was heard and Caldwell was found dead in the front yard. Buckley was “nowhere to be found,” the complaint stated.

Buckley was later located in St. Louis after fleeing Wisconsin following the shooting.

Inside the home, police reported finding what was believed to be several pounds of marijuana, a gun case and a receipt for the purchase of a Glock 22 that had been purchased on Oct. 2 from a gun store in St. Charles, Missouri.

Police said they also found a magazine within the gun case, loaded with .40 caliber ammunition. The .40 caliber ammunition located in the magazine in the gun case was consistent with the single spent casing that was located outside of the residence in the driveway shortly after investigators found Caldwell’s body.