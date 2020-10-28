Marcus Caldwell was arguing with man accused of killing him when shooting happened, according to police

RACINE — Before Marcus Caldwell was killed on the evening of Oct. 17, he got into an argument with Khalil E. Buckley, the man accused of killing him, according to a criminal complaint The Journal Times obtained Wednesday.
Buckley, 23, who lived on the 400 block of Mertens Avenue in Racine but police said he had been living in Missouri until about two weeks before the shooting, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon (which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison) and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Buckley’s warrant amount was $500,000; the Racine Police Department reported Tuesday that Buckley had been arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms).
Caldwell, a 20-year-old father and former Horlick basketball standout, was found dead with single gunshot wound to the head in the yard of a home on the 1200 Yout Street.
According to the criminal complaint:
According to the Racine Police Department, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. that day after receiving reports of a shooting.
Caldwell and Buckley had been in “some sort of confrontation” prior to the shooting at the home on Yout Street, police reported. They both left, but later returned to the area, when they began arguing in the driveway.
Soon after, a gunshot was heard and Caldwell was found dead in the front yard. Buckley was “nowhere to be found,” the complaint stated.
Buckley was later located in St. Louis after fleeing Wisconsin following the shooting.
Inside the home, police reported finding what was believed to be several pounds of marijuana, a gun case and a receipt for the purchase of a Glock 22 that had been purchased on Oct. 2 from a gun store in St. Charles, Missouri.
Police said they also found a magazine within the gun case, loaded with .40 caliber ammunition. The .40 caliber ammunition located in the magazine in the gun case was consistent with the single spent casing that was located outside of the residence in the driveway shortly after investigators found Caldwell’s body.
Buckley was out on bond the day of the shooting since he is still facing charges from a June 2019 incident in which he was charged with converting a firearm into a fully automatic weapon and recklessly endangering safety; a condition of that bond was to not possess firearms.
Also, on May 20, police said that Buckley was arrested in Missouri with a handgun and was charged with bail jumping.
Buckley has yet to make an initial appearance in Racine County for the killing of Caldwell.
