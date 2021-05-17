Marathon gas station shooting victim identified

RACINE — The man who died after being shot at the Marathon gas station has been identified as Deveon D. Robbins, 20, of Racine, according to a news release issued Monday from the Racine Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.

Robbins suffered from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday, according to the department. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Still no suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. It is an ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the police department’s Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The homicide is at least the third in the City of Racine this year: