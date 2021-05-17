Marathon gas station shooting victim identified

RACINE — The man who died after being shot at the Marathon gas station has been identified as Deveon D. Robbins, 20, of Racine, according to a news release issued Monday from the Racine Police Department.
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.
Robbins suffered from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday, according to the department. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Still no suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. It is an ongoing investigation.
Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the police department’s Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
The homicide is at least the third in the City of Racine this year:
- Shavale Powell, 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse in the Feb. 14 death of his infant son in a residence on LaSalle Street.
- Dontrell “Trell” Bush, a 17-year-old Horlick High School student, was fatally shot on May 7 in the 3400 block of Clairmont Street, not far from his home. Joshua D. Daniel, 18, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Bush’s death.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
Kenosha County has seen a significant increase in violence in 2021.
An 18-year-old was killed just after midnight Friday inside an apartment Friday off the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha, the ninth murder in Kenosha County so far in 2021; Kenosha County usually only experiences 5-7 killings a year.