Man's nose, ribs reportedly broken during fight in Waterford after allegedly being chased down by Muskego man

WATERFORD — A Muskego man allegedly assaulted a man, breaking his nose and ribs, in Waterford.
Charles R. Pampuch, 51, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and substantial battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was referred by the Muskego Police Department to respond to the corner of Loomis Road and North Wind Lake Road for a battery. Upon arrival, the deputy was told that an officer with the Muskego Police Department found a car on the side of the road with an injured victim with blood on his face.
The victim told the officer that he was beat up by Pampuch. A female witness said that the victim parked on the road just past Pampuch's house and then drove off. Pampuch then followed before both parked and got into a fight. Pampuch was beating up the victim in the victim's car. The victim then got out, and Pampuch began punching and kicking him in the chest. When the victim fell to the ground, Pampuch allegedly began strangling him.
The officer went to the hospital to speak to the victim who said he went to the house to see the female witness but she wasn't there so he drove off. He saw a car drive up and pull in front of him. The driver, Pampuch, confronted him and said he was going to beat him up.
He exited his car and then Pampuch put it in drive so he began chasing it down to put in park. Pampuch then began punching him in the face. After getting punched multiple times in the face and ribs, he fell down and then Pampuch began kicking him. Pampuch then started squeezing his throat for a minute and whipping his head back and forth.
Medical records showed that it was believed the victim suffered a broken nose and broken ribs.
Pampuch was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
