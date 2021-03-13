Man's nose, ribs reportedly broken during fight in Waterford after allegedly being chased down by Muskego man

WATERFORD — A Muskego man allegedly assaulted a man, breaking his nose and ribs, in Waterford.

Charles R. Pampuch, 51, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was referred by the Muskego Police Department to respond to the corner of Loomis Road and North Wind Lake Road for a battery. Upon arrival, the deputy was told that an officer with the Muskego Police Department found a car on the side of the road with an injured victim with blood on his face.

The victim told the officer that he was beat up by Pampuch. A female witness said that the victim parked on the road just past Pampuch's house and then drove off. Pampuch then followed before both parked and got into a fight. Pampuch was beating up the victim in the victim's car. The victim then got out, and Pampuch began punching and kicking him in the chest. When the victim fell to the ground, Pampuch allegedly began strangling him.