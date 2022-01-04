 Skip to main content
MOUNT PLEASANT MCDONALD'S

Manager accused of stealing more than $6,500 from McDonald's in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A McDonald's manager has been accused of stealing over $6,500 from in November and December.

Tre D. Hibbler, 27, of the 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, was charged with a felony count of theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 29, an officer was sent to a McDonald's at 13343 Washington Ave., along Highway 20 immediately east of the Interstate, for a report of an employee stealing $6,557.01 from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28.

The thefts were discovered during an internal audit and revealed that Hibbler, a manager, had conducted 127 refunds, each for four double quarter pounders with cheese, four large fries and four chocolate shakes totaling $51.63 per refund. He would refund the money and then pocket it.

Tre Hibbler

Hibbler

Hibbler admitted to taking the money and said that he had been an employee with this McDonald's for about six years, on and off.

He said he first stole money in this fashion back in March and did not think it was a big deal at first because he never got caught. He said he was unaware of how many times he stole money, and when asked why he would always use the same items for the refund he said "because I am dumb."

Hibbler was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

