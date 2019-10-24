RACINE — A 39-year-old man from Salem Lakes and a 35-year-old woman from Burlington face drug charges after they allegedly sold heroin and cocaine out of their van while two children sat in the backseat.
According to a criminal complaint:
In spring 2019, Jami and Jason Cozort sold 0.9 grams of heroin and 1.1 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The sale was allegedly made in the parking lot of Regency Mall. As the Cozorts were measuring the cocaine and heroin in the front seat of their van, the informant said that they sat in the backseat “between two young children sitting in car seats,” according to complaint.
In September, Jami Cozort was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of heroin and two counts of neglecting a child, all of which are felonies. In Kenosha County, she is also facing misdemeanor charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Then on Thursday, Jason Cozort first appeared in Racine County court as he faces felony charges of manufacture/deliver heroin, manufacture/deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
A preliminary hearing for Jason Cozort is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Jami Cozort's next court date, a pre-trial hearing in Kenosha County, is scheduled for Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jason Cozort was being held in Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $15,000. He has prior convictions of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of narcotic drugs in 1999 in Kenosha County, a 2015 conviction for possession of controlled substance in Kenosha, and four OWI convictions, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Blasi
Jeffrey Blasi, 6600 block of 6th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dajenay Branom
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dajenay Branom, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Kylie Gelmi
Kylie Gelmi, 600 English Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Ariel Graves
Ariel Graves, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Danielle Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false presentation less than $2,500).
Renee Lueck
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Renee Lueck, Cudahy, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, delivery of schedule 1 or II narcotics.
James Otis Oliver
James Otis Oliver, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center.
Jeffery Quigley
Jeffery Quigley, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Alexander Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexander Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Devin Trice
Devin Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jolene Garcia
Jolene Garcia, 5000 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Hudson
James Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
